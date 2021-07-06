https://www.theblaze.com/news/msnbc-guest-says-democrats-greatest-nightmare-is-the-increase-in-support-for-trump-among-latinos

An MSNBC guest lamented that the growing support among Latinos for former President Donald Trump in 2020 was the “greatest nightmare” for Democrats.

Paola Ramos, the former Deputy Director of Hispanic Press for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, blamed a “cultural identity crisis” for results from a new poll showing Trump increased his support among Latinos by 10% from 2016 to 2020.

“How? How after four years of Donald Trump, after hearing about the wall, about seeing family separation, after seeing hate crimes rise, after hearing the words, ‘go back to your country,’ how is it possible that Donald Trump did 10 points better with Latinos than he did in 2016?” asked Ramos in the segment from Monday.

“It goes beyond politics, it goes beyond strategy, it goes beyond Democrats needing better strategies, better tactics, better messaging,” she explained. “I think what we’re seeing right now when we see those numbers, is that there is a cultural identity crisis that we are undergoing as a community that is completely splitting and dividing Latinos.

“And in this crisis you have on the one hand, Latinos that believe that in order to achieve the American Dream you have to get as close as possible to whiteness, and that is something that Trump gave them permission to do. And on the other hand you have Latinos that believe that in order to achieve the American Dream, you have to get as far as possible from whiteness,” she continued.

Ramos said that Democrats needed to reach out to different identity groups within Latinos, like indigenous and transgender people, in order to change them from being a “nightmare” for Democrats.

“The biggest thing that I would say is let’s break our own stereotypes and let’s have very genuine curiosity about how we are changing,” she added, “and what those nuances are, and that can really really really give Democrats what they need, which is for Latinos to be their biggest weapon and not necessarily their biggest nightmare, which we’re sort of in the middle of that right now.”

Ramos went on to say that it would be very difficult for Democrats to seek after the “lost Latinos” who supported Trump in 2020 while retaining those who supported Democrats.

Here’s the segment with Paola Ramos:







Paola Ramos: Trump’s Improvement Among Latino Voters is ‘Beyond Politics’



www.youtube.com



