https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/06/msnbc-really-steps-in-it-with-segment-that-feels-a-whole-lot-like-if-you-dont-vote-for-democrats-then-you-aint-latino/

What IS IT with Democrats thinking they own various voting blocs of people? And if for some reason when any of those people within that ‘bloc’ start thinking for themselves and voting for ‘the other guys’ it’s a cultural identity thing? A bad thing?

Maybe it’s time for Democrats to stop taking people for granted based on their ethnicity?

Just spitballin’.

“What we’re seeing right now is a cultural identity crisis that we are undergoing as a community that is completely splitting and dividing Latinos,” Paola Ramos says about Latinos’ decreasing support for Democrats. https://t.co/pAi0uvhhLA — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 5, 2021

Yeah yeah yeah, we know. MSNBC is gonna MSNBC.

Ds assume the black and Latino communities are somehow always on the same page. I don’t see it, especially at local level where competition for scarce resources is a real thing. Immigration is another issue where Ds completely misread these constituencies. Gonna get burned. — Neil Brown (@mdlfcrss) July 6, 2021

They make assumptions about all ‘blocs’ because their entire agenda and platform is based on ignoring individualism and pushing group thought and lazy labels.

Maybe letting dems burn down Latino owned businesses last summer wasnt great strategy but idk just throwing that out there. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 6, 2021

Maybe.

The replies here might be a clue. Half of you think Democrats should be granted a person’s vote because of their skin color. People are free to make up their own minds about which policies will best benefit their families. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 6, 2021

It’s ridiculous that something that simple and common sense has to be pointed out but he’s right.

Parties don’t own races. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) July 6, 2021

WTF is this? A group of people all have to vote the same way now? — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) July 6, 2021

Probably because they clearly remember or have heard stories about the horrors of living in a socialist country. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) July 6, 2021

Democrats are poison. Everyone is waking up to that. The bad guys burning America already knew it. They count on it. — RexGoesForth (@RexGoesFourth) July 6, 2021

You mean people can think as individuals? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 6, 2021

*GASP!*

Clinton aide shocked to discover that Latinos have conservative values and no longer believe the leftists lies. — Trish, Galactic Viceroy 🎶🏖️✈️🐸🖖🧠🇺🇸 (@Vixen95Trish) July 6, 2021

Stop treating Latinos as a monolithic group. We are not. Cubans in FL are different from Mexicans in Texas or Dominicans in NY. Latinos are not one big voting bloc with the same priorities or agendas. — Nina Espina ♥️🇺🇲❤️🌎 (@espinaDuran) July 5, 2021

All.

Day.

This.

***

Related:

‘Science has become a secular pseudo-religion’: Zuby tweets EPIC thread on the ’20 things he learned about humanity during the pandemic’

‘OMG, you’re bad at this!’ Terry McAuliffe’s terrible, horrible, no-good, VERY BAD campaign keeps getting worse with tweet comparing guns and voting

Blue-check ‘shock jock’ celebrating race car crash that killed GA man proves Trump Derangement Syndrome hangs on longer than HERPES

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

