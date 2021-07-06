https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/07/06/msnbcs-republican-strategist-says-the-gop-needs-to-burn-down-in-order-to-dump-its-neofascists-n407453
About The Author
Related Posts
EXCLUSIVE: Defector Provides Evidence That the Chinese Military Orchestrated the Creation of COVID-19 and Lab Leak
June 11, 2021
Tom Cruise Breaks His Silence on Last Year's COVID Rant, and It's a Breath of Fresh Air
May 12, 2021
McConnell Unlikely to Allow Vote on Supreme Court Vacancy if Majority Leader Again While Biden In Office
June 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy