Leftist billionaire George Soros is at it again. His organization pledged $100 million to spread radical feminist ideas across the globe.

The Open Society Foundations (OSF) announced June 30 that they would “invest more than $100 million over the next five years in strengthening a range of feminist-led movements and increasing their leadership across a broad range of sectors.” These “gender justice” sectors included anything “from politics and the private sector to civil society and government.” The announcement noted that “[t]he majority of the funding will help strengthen feminist organizations and funds around the world.” Soros celebrated the announcement on Twitter. He praised the move as “a vital investment in feminist-led movements and gender equity.”

But the announcement was laced with leftist boilerplate conceptions about gender and sex, giving insight into the leftist ideas Soros is looking to inundate the world with:

Open Society is focused on growing transformative feminist political leadership through explicit investments in initiatives that support more women, transgender, and gender non-conforming people in positions of leadership in politics and governance. This includes support for expanding progressive multilateralism and feminist leadership in peace and security, [emphasis added].

The announcement for the new investment also used sneaky language to hide its commitment to abortion. As the announcement stated, “The investments will also boost efforts to ensure that women, girls, transgender, and gender non-conforming communities can make their own decisions about issues affecting their bodies and reproductive health care.” [Emphasis added.]

This is a vital investment in feminist-led movements and gender equity. https://t.co/pagk8Hz7UH — George Soros (@georgesoros) July 3, 2021

Open Society Foundations’ Women’s Rights Program Director Kavita Ramdas went as far as to praise her employer’s investment as enabling “transgender” and “gender non-conforming people” to shape their constitutions:

‘Open Society’s groundbreaking $100 million investment in feminist organizing and leadership will help ensure that more women, girls, transgender, and gender non-conforming people are able to fully engage and participate in the decision-making that affects their lives—from their homes and schools, to their workplaces and communities, to shaping constitutions and governments.’

