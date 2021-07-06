https://www.theepochtimes.com/nevada-county-moving-to-rename-road-after-trump_3888575.html

A rural county in Nevada is moving to name a road after former President Donald Trump.

Commissioners in Lyon County voted 4–1 on July 1 to rename Old Dayton Valley Road in Dayton as “Pres. Trump Way.” The road stretches half a mile.

County staff are moving to draft plans to change the name, which will be subject to approval by the planning commission.

More than 69 percent of voters in the county supported Trump in the 2020 presidential election, giving the former president a lead of 41 percentage points, or 12,441 votes, over then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden out of 39,238 votes cast.

Commissioner Ken Gray, a Republican, told News 4 & Fox 11 that he asked county staff to submit the agenda item after a constituent approached him seeking to change the name.

Gray said he chose Old Dayton Valley Road because there were only a few government facilities on the street and no residents have addresses on the road, making the change easier from a logistical perspective.

“He was a good leader as far as I’m concerned, he supported law enforcement, he supported our military, he supported the rurals,” Gray told the outlet.

The government facilities on the road—a high school, a branch library, as well as a senior center—would change their address to include “Pres. Trump Way” if the name change is finalized.

Separately, the governor of Oklahoma in late May signed a Senate bill to rename a highway in the state after the former president—a 20-mile section of U.S. Route 287.

Trump at his second “Save America” rally on July 3 said he will continue to help “Republicans or MAGA” gain more support in the upcoming 2022 elections, in hopes of retaking the House and the Senate.

