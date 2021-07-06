https://www.theblaze.com/news/marlon-humphrey-cori-bush-tweet

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey set off an avalanche of Twitter criticism Sunday after succinctly rebutting controversial claims made by progressive Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.).

What are the details?

In an Independence Day tweet, Bush made headlines after claiming that American freedom is for only white people and that black people “still aren’t free.”

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free,” Bush tweeted.

The radical lawmaker and progressive “Squad” member’s tweet drew backlash from every corner of the internet — and evidently even caught the attention of Humphrey, a two-time Pro Bowler.

I feel free lol,” Humphrey replied, appearing to shrug off the allegations.

What was the reaction?



Humphrey’s assertion seemed harmless enough. Nevertheless, a horde of critics immediately jumped to Bush’s defense and attacked Humphrey.

Several commenters condemned the 24-year-old NFL star for being naive and demeaned his intelligence by calling him “boy.” Here are some of the replies:

“You ‘feel free’ and being actually free are two entirely different things my boy,” one commenter said.

“We’re not free until we’re all free my boy,” another added.

“Ok … Marlon I see where you can say that but realistically you’re not. Strip away the NFL contract, and you’re still just a ‘black boy’ to these ppl. Were [sic] not free as a people and people that can make a change like you need to realize that,” still another added.

“C’mon you did not miss the whole total point did you sir?!….WE as a people were not free on the date it celebrates, nor for almost 100 years after….& some would say the way many institutions still treat us [as] not totally free yet. If you’re free-kneel next year,” one commenter replied.

“Nice bro that must mean everyone is free,” one user quipped.

“Marlon we’re not going to do this bro … FEELING free and ACTUALLY being free are two different things,” another said

Other commenters implied that they would be unfollowing Humphrey over the tweet, while many others argued that without his sizable income, he wouldn’t feel the same way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

