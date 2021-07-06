https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/06/nikole-hannah-jones-humiliates-unc-accepts-tenured-position-at-howard-university-instead/

Nikole Hannah-Jones announced this morning that she will not be taking a tenured position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after all and will instead accept a tenured position with Howard University:

Let this be a lesson to organizations who bow down to the woke mob:

And she accused the university of racism *and* sexism during an interview on CBS this morning:

In summary:

She’ll be joined at Howard by author and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates:

According to Howard, the “appointments are supported by nearly $20 million donated by four donors”:

Howard faculty released a statement calling UNC’s treatment of her “racist”:

But, maybe this was the best outcome for every party?

The story will be “a barely-remembered footnote by the end of the month”:

Everybody wins!

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...