Nikole Hannah-Jones announced this morning that she will not be taking a tenured position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after all and will instead accept a tenured position with Howard University:

NEW @nhannahjones just said she has declined UNC’s tenure offer and is going to Howard on @CBSThisMorning — Tim Boyum (@TimBoyumTV) July 6, 2021

Let this be a lesson to organizations who bow down to the woke mob:

every woke panderer should be humiliated as thoroughly as unc is today — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 6, 2021

And she accused the university of racism *and* sexism during an interview on CBS this morning:

Hannah-Jones on initially being denied tenure: “There was a great deal of political interference by conservatives .. It’s pretty clear my tenure was not taken up b/c of political opposition, because of discriminatory views against my viewpoints, & I believe my race & my gender” pic.twitter.com/eVtbNinUAW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 6, 2021

In summary:

This has been a JOURNEY. NHJ: America is a racist country founded to advance racism Historians: wait what UNC: we should give her tenure! Taxpayers: wait what UNC: shut up we’re doing this NHJ: Never mind. I am being discriminated against for my race and gender https://t.co/kBBzpkmrBD — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 6, 2021

She’ll be joined at Howard by author and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates:

According to Howard, the “appointments are supported by nearly $20 million donated by four donors”:

Howard University is proud to announce Nikole Hannah-Jones & Ta-Nehisi Coates will join the HU faculty to help educate the next generation of black journalists. The appointments are supported by nearly $20 million donated by four donors. Read more here: https://t.co/7JILEjOlNd pic.twitter.com/7i8oNTU15C — Howard University (@HowardU) July 6, 2021

Howard faculty released a statement calling UNC’s treatment of her “racist”:

Our faculty statement on Nikole Hannah-Jones’ decision to go to Howard: “The appalling treatment of one of our nation’s most-decorated journalists by her own alma mater was humiliating, inappropriate, and unjust. We will be frank: it was racist.“ More:https://t.co/DCHAt0jPT1 — Erin Siegal McIntyre (@ESMcIntyre) July 6, 2021

But, maybe this was the best outcome for every party?

Big win for the UNC BOT though: avoids a lawsuit, gets what they wanted in the first place (NHJ “going away”), and strengthens the Rs who made opposing her a cause célèbre Just had to endure a couple months of bad publicity, which has been an annual thing for them for years now https://t.co/Pte2GgDhUU — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) July 6, 2021

The story will be “a barely-remembered footnote by the end of the month”:

Maybe not in general. But for this particular story? It’ll be a barely-remembered footnote by the end of the month https://t.co/PARGmPZD9m — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) July 6, 2021

Everybody wins!

Don’t misunderstand: I’m happy for Howard. Stronger HBCU faculty is a net benefit to other HBCUs, including my alma mater But lots of NC Republicans are cheering this result That’s just how some political issues play, where both sides “win” — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) July 6, 2021

***

