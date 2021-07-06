https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/06/nikole-hannah-jones-humiliates-unc-accepts-tenured-position-at-howard-university-instead/
Nikole Hannah-Jones announced this morning that she will not be taking a tenured position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after all and will instead accept a tenured position with Howard University:
NEW @nhannahjones just said she has declined UNC’s tenure offer and is going to Howard on @CBSThisMorning
— Tim Boyum (@TimBoyumTV) July 6, 2021
Let this be a lesson to organizations who bow down to the woke mob:
every woke panderer should be humiliated as thoroughly as unc is today
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 6, 2021
And she accused the university of racism *and* sexism during an interview on CBS this morning:
Hannah-Jones on initially being denied tenure: “There was a great deal of political interference by conservatives .. It’s pretty clear my tenure was not taken up b/c of political opposition, because of discriminatory views against my viewpoints, & I believe my race & my gender” pic.twitter.com/eVtbNinUAW
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 6, 2021
In summary:
This has been a JOURNEY.
NHJ: America is a racist country founded to advance racism
Historians: wait what
UNC: we should give her tenure!
Taxpayers: wait what
UNC: shut up we’re doing this
NHJ: Never mind. I am being discriminated against for my race and gender https://t.co/kBBzpkmrBD
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 6, 2021
She’ll be joined at Howard by author and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates:
MacArthur Fellows @nhannahjones and Ta-Nehisi Coates join the @HowardU faculty to establish the Center for Journalism and Democracy: #MacFellow https://t.co/FlD5uZcFC9 pic.twitter.com/4IAmJkt3ei
— MacArthur Foundation (@macfound) July 6, 2021
According to Howard, the “appointments are supported by nearly $20 million donated by four donors”:
Howard University is proud to announce Nikole Hannah-Jones & Ta-Nehisi Coates will join the HU faculty to help educate the next generation of black journalists. The appointments are supported by nearly $20 million donated by four donors.
Read more here: https://t.co/7JILEjOlNd pic.twitter.com/7i8oNTU15C
— Howard University (@HowardU) July 6, 2021
Howard faculty released a statement calling UNC’s treatment of her “racist”:
Our faculty statement on Nikole Hannah-Jones’ decision to go to Howard:
“The appalling treatment of one of our nation’s most-decorated journalists by her own alma mater was humiliating, inappropriate, and unjust. We will be frank: it was racist.“
— Erin Siegal McIntyre (@ESMcIntyre) July 6, 2021
But, maybe this was the best outcome for every party?
Big win for the UNC BOT though: avoids a lawsuit, gets what they wanted in the first place (NHJ “going away”), and strengthens the Rs who made opposing her a cause célèbre
Just had to endure a couple months of bad publicity, which has been an annual thing for them for years now https://t.co/Pte2GgDhUU
— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) July 6, 2021
The story will be “a barely-remembered footnote by the end of the month”:
Maybe not in general. But for this particular story? It’ll be a barely-remembered footnote by the end of the month https://t.co/PARGmPZD9m
— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) July 6, 2021
Everybody wins!
Don’t misunderstand: I’m happy for Howard. Stronger HBCU faculty is a net benefit to other HBCUs, including my alma mater
But lots of NC Republicans are cheering this result
That’s just how some political issues play, where both sides “win”
— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) July 6, 2021
***