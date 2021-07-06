https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/06/nothing-to-see-here-just-jen-psaki-admitting-the-feds-will-be-going-door-to-door-to-americans-who-have-not-been-vaccinated-watch/

Gosh … feds coming to your door if you haven’t been vaccinated. That sounds pretty damn authoritarian to us, just sayin’.

Watch.

Meeeeep.

‘Targeted door-to-door outreach … to get remaining Americans vaccinated.’

Sure, it’s just sharing information. Totally.

Nine scariest words ever murmured, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’

Knock knock.

Scary to think this is happening in America.

But sure, Trump was the authoritarian.

WTF indeed.

***

