The man who served as the White House physician to former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump is again demanding that President Joe Biden take a cognitive test, saying that it is becoming increasingly obvious that “there’s something concerning happening.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) made the remarks in a Fox News interview published over the weekend, saying, “I think he’s demonstrating every single day that there is something going on.”

“You don’t need to be a physician to look at this behavior and see there’s something concerning happening,” Jackson said. “You can go back – there’s forty years of tape of this man – he’s always made gaffes and stuff but these are different, he’s confused; he’s disoriented.”

“We all know people who are 100-years old who basically are as sharp as a tack, and we know people who are in their mid-60’s that are having some cognitive difficulties…and I think he’s on that end of the spectrum,” Jackson continued. “He’s just not aging gracefully at this point. I’m just asking them, when you do the physical exam, include the cognitive assessment. As far as I’m concerned the standard precedent has been set and they need to follow and do the same.”

The Daily Wire previously reported:

Jackson reported to the White House Medical Unit (WHMU) during the Bush era in 2006, but he did not start as physician to the president until July 2013, a position that he served in until March 28, 2018. Jackson served as WHMU director from March 2010 through December 2014. Jackson also served as the first chief medical advisor to the president from February 2019 until December 2019. Jackson later ran as a Republican in Texas’s 13th Congressional District in this last election cycle and won.

Following Biden’s fall on the stairs of Air Force One in March, Jackson tweeted: “I served as White House physician under THREE Presidents. I’ve seen what it takes physically AND mentally to do the job. I can tell you right now that the way Biden is hiding from the public is a MAJOR red flag. Something’s not right!”

A week later, Jackson slammed Biden over the first press conference that Biden held as president, saying that the 46th president “struggled to make it through, despite the fact that he followed a strict order of reporters to call on and was reading what appeared to be prepared answers from the podium.”

Jackson hit Biden even harder in a letter addressed to Biden last month, saying, “Unfortunately, your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past eighteen months.” Jackson’s letter said that Biden struggled to remember things that “most school-age children could recite.”

The letter highlighted numerous instances in which Biden appeared to struggle, including:

Previously, while on the campaign trail, you agreed to a similar assessment. At first, you “grew testy” and questioned “why the hell would I take a test,” according to an AP report. Later, you relented and said you were “very willing to let the American public judge my physical, mental – my physical, as well as my mental fitness and to, you know, to make a judgement about who I am.”

Joe Biden: “I am, I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental fill, my physical as well as my mental fitness and uh, to uh, you know, to make a judgment about who I am, and what state of affairs I have.”pic.twitter.com/lRjb7DOdOI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 6, 2020

