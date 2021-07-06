https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/course-russian-hackers-blamed-rnc-computer-breach/

In June 2020 CrowdStrike’s founder, Dmitri Alperovitch, posted an online report on the intrusion into the DNC was done by two separate Russian intelligence organizations using malware identified as Fancy Bear (APT28) and Cozy Bear (APT29).

But, Alperovitch admitted his team found no evidence the two Russian organizations were coordinating their “attack” or even knew of each other’s presence on the DNC network.

In fact Crowdstrike admitted under oath that they had NO EVIDENCE that Russia hacked the emails sent to Wikileaks from the DNC.

We were completely accurate with our reporting on this for years.

But this won’t keep the Deep State-Democrat complex from blaming Russia for all the hack attacks in the country today.

On Tuesday the liberal media blamed Russia hackers for breaching the RNC computer systems.

Are we sure about that?

Or is this more liberal media and deep state BS?

Newsmax reported:

Russian government hackers breached the computer systems of the Republican National Committee last week, around the time a Russia-linked criminal group unleashed a massive ransomware attack, according to two people familiar with the matter. The government hackers were part of a group known as APT 29 or Cozy Bear, according to the people. That group has been tied to Russia’s foreign intelligence service and has previously been accused of breaching the Democratic National Committee in 2016, and of carrying out a supply-chain cyberattack involving SolarWinds Corp., which infiltrated nine U.S. government agencies and was disclosed in December. It’s not known what data the hackers viewed or stole, if anything. An RNC spokesman on Tuesday denied its systems were breached and referred to an earlier statement. “Microsoft informed us that one of our vendors, Synnex, systems may have been exposed,” said Mike Reed, a spokesman for the RNC said on Saturday. “There is no indication the RNC was hacked or any RNC information was stolen. We are investigating the matter and have informed DHS and the FBI.” A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

