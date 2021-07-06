http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IqXrVHDnJuQ/

The open borders lobby is urging President Joe Biden to stop red states from deploying law enforcement officers to the United States-Mexico border to help Texas and Arizona officials grapple with a wave of illegal immigration.

In a letter, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) President Domingo Garcia is asking Biden to take executive action to prevent the states of Texas, Arizona, Florida, Nebraska, Idaho, and South Dakota from deploying law enforcement officers to the southern border.

In June, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) asked states to help them with the wave of illegal immigration pouring into their states as a result of Biden’s expansive Catch and Release operation where border crossers are released into the interior of the U.S.

In response, multiple red states have authorized deployments of law enforcement officers to the southern border in Texas and Arizona. Garcia, though, claims the deployments are only “to score political points.”

The full letter states:

LULAC’s interest in law and order and protection of the lives of our citizens requires me to ask you to use your Executive Authority to stop the Governors of Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Idaho, Florida, and South Dakota from deploying their resources to the US-Mexico border. This is not a legitimate purpose for Emergency or Disaster Assistance that the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), P.L 104-321 (October 19, 1996) authorized. In addition, in the case of South Dakota, there is no authorization for a private citizen to defray the costs of deployment of National Guard personnel. This is tantamount to relegating our Armed Forces to a “pay for hire” status on any whim or desire that the donor citizen can afford to pursue, and a Governor sees as an opportunity to score political points. This is an insult to our veterans who served and women and men who are now serving in our Armed Forces. This is not how America protects our citizens and it certainly is corrosive to our relationships with our allies around the world, especially our friend Mexico. [Emphasis added] President Biden, as the Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and the militia of the several states, you have authority to prevent this usurping of federal powers by a few recalcitrant and rebellious states. If you cannot stop this additional insurrection, we request that you deploy federal troops to defend the rights and lives of Hispanic-Americans on the border. It was two years ago that Hispanics were gunned down at a Walmart in El Paso Texas. There is ample time now to prevent loss of life and abrogation of citizen rights. We further ask that the Attorney General take legal action to prevent these states from illegally militarizing the Texas-Mexico border. [Emphasis added] We expect our national government to intercede and not allow the rhetoric of voices bent on increasing hate and violence in our communities. Efforts such as these contribute to the climate in America where gun violence and hate crimes have become rampant against Latinos and Asian-Americans. [Emphasis added] Please let me know what steps are being taken so our communities can be at ease. We need federal intervention now, to stop the militarization by words and start acting on the immigration issue. [Emphasis added]

In May, more than 172,000 border crossers were apprehended at the border — a nearly 700 percent increase in illegal immigration compared to the same time last year when former President Donald Trump implemented fierce border controls.

After apprehending border crossers, the Biden administration is releasing tens of thousands into American communities, often by putting them up in migrant hotels along the border before sending them on buses and domestic commercial flights into the U.S. interior.

Current projections predict that about 1.2 million border crossers will be encountered at the border this year with potentially hundreds of thousands more crossing illegally, undetected by federal immigration officials.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

