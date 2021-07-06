https://hannity.com/media-room/pain-at-the-pump-gas-prices-in-southern-california-reach-ten-year-high/

Americans in southern California are now paying more for a gallon of gasoline than any point in the last decade; raising new questions over how high the cost of fuel can go under the Biden administration.

“The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County is $4.33, $4.29 in Orange County, $4.28 in Ventura County, $4.27 in San Bernardino County and $4.25 in Riverside County,” reports ABC Los Angeles.

Pain at the pump intensifies amid highest gas prices in nearly a decade in SoCal https://t.co/98eGN2UEf8 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 6, 2021

“The average price in L.A. County has increased 20 of the past 22 days, rising 8.4 cents to its highest amount since Oct. 25, 2012, according to figures from the

AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.6 cents more than one week ago, 8.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.24 greater than one year ago,” adds the website.

Read the full report here.

