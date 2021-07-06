https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/561775-pennsylvania-dentist-and-trump-associate-accused-of-groping

A Pennsylvania dentist and associate of former President TrumpDonald TrumpJD Vance says he regrets past criticism of Trump Five big questions about the Jan. 6 select committee First Republican announces run for Massachusetts governor MORE has been accused of groping a patient.

The court documents filed last week say Albert Hazzouri Jr. is being charged with indecent assault after he allegedly grabbed a woman’s butt, breasts and groin after an appointment in May, The Washington Post reported.

Scranton Police Detective Dina Albanesi wrote in the court documents that Hazzouri was walking the woman to her car after a dental procedure when he allegedly asked the woman to get on his back.

She reportedly told him no, after which the police detective wrote that Hazzouri then grabbed the woman’s butt on a stairwell and then grabbed her breasts and groin at the bottom of the stairs.

The woman went to the police station and called Hazzouri on a recorded phone line.

“He stated it was a mistake and [he] didn’t realize he did it until after it was over,” Albanesi wrote. “He apologized and offered her free dental needs as long as she lives.”

Hazzouri’s attorney declined to comment to The Post.

The dentist was known for being a regular golfing partner with Trump and used his connection to lobby the administration on behalf of the American Dental Association, The Post noted.

ProPublica reported on a letter the dentist wrote Trump in 2017 using stationary from his Mar-a-Lago club, seeking to set up an oversight committee for dental spending. However, the meeting with the American Dental Association reportedly never happened.

Trump mentioned Hazzouri in 2016 during a campaign stop in Scranton, Pa., where Hazzouri’s business operates, the outlet noted.

“Stand up, Albert. Where the hell are you, Albert? Stand up, Albert. He’s a good golfer, but I’m actually a better golfer than him. Right?” the former president said.

Hazzouri has three misdemeanor charges against him and got out on bail with his next hearing on July 20. Each charge carries a penalty of up to two years in prison or up to a $5,000 fine.

