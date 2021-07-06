https://thehill.com/policy/defense/561669-pentagon-axes-massive-computing-contract

The Pentagon on Tuesday axed a multibillion-dollar cloud-computing project after it became sidelined by lawsuits and lawmaker scrutiny.

“Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) canceled the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) Cloud solicitation and initiated contract termination procedures,” the department said in a statement.

The Pentagon cited “evolving requirements, increased cloud conversancy, and industry advances,” as the reason for the termination, saying JEDI “no longer meets its needs.”

“With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps,” a DOD spokesperson told reporters.

Amazon for more than a year has contested the $10 billion contract awarded to Microsoft in October 2019.

When Microsoft was awarded the deal, Amazon filed a lawsuit alleging the Trump administration interfered in the process and used “improper influence” to keep the multibillion-dollar contract away from Amazon Web Services.

Microsoft and the Pentagon attempted to get work underway on the contract, but the U.S. Court of Federal Claims put a pause on the activity last year.

The court on April 28 decided not to dismiss a protest lawsuit filed by Amazon, and the DOD then announced it would review the project.

The Pentagon will now look to a new cloud effort, the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability, a multicloud/multivendor contract launched Tuesday.

But defense officials will only seek proposals from Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, “as available market research indicates that these two vendors are the only Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) capable of meeting the Department’s requirements,” according to its Tuesday statement.

The Pentagon included the caveat that it will “immediately engage with industry and continue its market research to determine whether any other U.S.-based” companies can also meet the requirements.

“If so, the Department will also negotiate with those companies,” it noted.

Amazon and Microsoft did not immediately respond to The Hill’s requests for comment.

