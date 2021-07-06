EFFICACY DROP—New Israel 🇮🇱 Health Ministry data show that 2-doses Pfizer vaccine against #DeltaVariant over the past month is now just 64% effective in preventing #COVID19 infection. In constrast in May, before #DeltaVariant prevalent, vaccine was 94%. 🧵 https://t.co/OWp1M58Hmc pic.twitter.com/zWwXro2Eb8

Pfizer vaccine efficacy dropped to 64% in Israel amid rising cases of Delta variant.

They’re going to push ‘booster shots’ around the clock…

Instead it’s possible that this is a signal that immunity could simply be waning in certain populations. Recall that Israelis vaccinated before the US. So our first sign of a vaccine waning will likely be seen in Israel.

Could this be an early sign of waning immunity? 4/

