On “The Rubin Report” Tuesday, BlazeTV host Dave Rubin talked about a new poll showing that a majority of Americans don’t believe that President Joe Biden is actually in charge.

Dave went over the results of a national poll released Monday by the Convention of States Action in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, which shows 56.5% of American voters — and a surprising number of Democratic voters — do not believe that 78-year-old President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office. It seems that the nonstop gaffes, forgetting of speeches, falling down stairs, and other signs of cognitive decline are getting just too hard to ignore.

A few of the poll’s key findings included:

83.6% of Republican voters do not believe that President Biden is directing all policy and agenda.

31.7% of Democrat voters do not believe that President Biden is directing all policy and agenda.

58.4% of Independent voters do not believe that President Biden is directing all policy and agenda.

Dave also discussed how the largest teachers union in the country has officially prioritized critical race theory in K-12 education, how California’s progressive policy of allowing trans inmates to pick the prison aligned with their gender ideology is harming female inmates, and how New York City’s incoming Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s plans for minor crimes might just make crime worse.

