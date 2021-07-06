https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/06/princeton-scientist-uses-crime-stats-from-2019-to-respond-to-a-new-poll-showing-americans-dont-trust-biden-on-violent-crime/
A new poll from ABC News/Washington Post found that the “number of Americans seeing crime as an extremely serious problem in the United States is at a more than 20-year high, President Joe Biden is underwater in trust to handle it”:
JUST IN: The number of Americans seeing crime as an extremely serious problem in the United States is at a more than 20-year high, President Joe Biden is underwater in trust to handle it, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll. https://t.co/YL0ShXtflQ
— ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2021
And in response to this, verified Princeton scientist Sam Wang tweeted out these violent crime stats ending in 2019, adding “hmmm”:
hmmm https://t.co/IMHuLpe51l pic.twitter.com/ppC6Q8Ypg2
— Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) July 3, 2021
Hey, we’re no Princeton scientists or anything, but using crime stats from 2019 to comment on a public opinion poll about how people feel in 2021 is maybe — just maybe — not relevant?
People have every right to feel this way, because, you know, the violent crime rate IS going up across the country:
2021 has been a violent year in Indianapolis and the numbers back up that belief. https://t.co/WSQryV2wja
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) July 1, 2021
“Record-breaking,” even:
NEWS: 2020 was a record-breaking year for violent crime in Indianapolis.
2021 is on track to break those records.
Rick Snyder (@IndyFOP86) appeared on The Gun Guy with @guyrelford to speak about violence in the Circle City.https://t.co/E4RhkrScNy
— 93 WIBC Indianapolis (@93wibc) July 4, 2021
This isn’t media hype:
2021 among deadliest years for gun violence in decades as violent crime surges #CBSVillage https://t.co/soI5GsuiTE
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 25, 2021
So, please tell us more about 2019, libs:
South LA homicides up 150%
South LA victims shot up 742%
Yes, you read that correctly.
Violent crime exploding in 2021. https://t.co/dt6d8qPgDg
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 18, 2021
And we suggest that the Princeton scientist talks to this Princeton professor:
At @TheAtlantic, #PrincetonU sociologist and @PrincetonSPIA professor @patrick_sharkey about the 2020 uptick in violent crimes in the United States. https://t.co/Q4ITjWqY6x
— Princeton University (@Princeton) March 27, 2021
It may help explain the 2021 poll:
I talked to Princeton sociologist @patrick_sharkey about America’s crime surge.https://t.co/4etcNtV4qi
It’s not just the mass shootings. 2020 had the most gun deaths of any year in US history and was, on a per capita basis, the most violent year of this century. Why?
— Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) March 24, 2021
***