Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary said that the US will implement “targeted community by community door-to-door outreach” to get more Americans vaccinated.

“The President will outline five areas,” Psaki said, “his team is focussed on, to get more Americans vaccinated. One, targeted community by community door-to-door outreach.”

“To get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on both how safe and accessible the vaccine is,” she continued. “Two, a renewed emphasis on getting the vaccine to more primary care doctors and physicians, something that we’ve seen as a very successful tactic with regional groups with lower vaccination rates in the past few months.”

“Three,” Psaki continued, “stepped up efforts… to get vaccines to pediatricians and other providers who serve younger people, so that adolescents, age 12 to 18, can get vaccinated as they go for back-to-school check-ups, or get ready for fall sports.”

Creating vaccine distribution centers at workplaces, and a expanding the mobile clinic efforts are the fourth and fifth pillar of the Biden administration’s latest attempts to get all Americans vaccinated.

The White House pushed for 70 percent of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4, though they fell short of that goal.

According to the CDC, as of July 5, 157.3 million Americans have been fully vaccinated. In May, the White House detailed their intentions to have 70 percent of Americans vaccinated by July 4. They promised barbecues and family fun to those who got the injections.

They worked with both the corporate and public sector to create incentives for getting the vaccine, as well as on making the vaccine easier to get. Walk-up appointments, free rides, pop-up and mobile clinics—the administration tried nearly everything to get people to roll up their sleeves, but it wasn’t enough to meet the target.

Leading up to Independence Day, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the ongoing disparities in vaccination numbers may lead to a situation where there are “two Americas,” one in which people have the freedoms that come along with vaccination, and one in which they do not.

CNN’s Don Lemon lamented to Fauci that the US will “fall short” of President Biden’s goal of having the nation vaccinated to 70 percent by July 4. Concerns about vaccination rates lead to worries that there will be big outbreaks in locations where people are hesitant to get the shot.





