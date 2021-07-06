https://www.dailywire.com/news/psaki-biden-supports-any-measures-that-communities-want-to-implement-to-combat-pandemic

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that the Biden administration supports “any measures” that local communities want to implement to combat the spread of SARS-CoV-2, which comes as the Biden administration failed to meet their goal of having 70% of the country vaccinated by July 4.

“If the number of cases continues to trend upward, are there any circumstances under which the White House would reimpose some of those restrictions, as cases tick up, or would that be up to the States?” a reporter asked Psaki.

“Well, states are going to have to make evaluations and local communities are going to have to make evaluations about what’s in their interests,” Psaki responded. “And as you know, there are much higher rates of vaccinations in some parts of the country over others and we certainly support their decisions to implement any measures that they think will help their [keep] community safe.”

WATCH:

Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki says Joe Biden would “certainly support” states reimposing COVID restrictions pic.twitter.com/zFBVpzc6WZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2021

Psaki later added that even though the Biden administration failed to meet its vaccination goals, that the administration does not anticipate “implementing new additional national measures” at the moment.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.