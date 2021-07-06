https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/psaki-will-going-door-door-americans-not-vaccinated-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said the Biden Administration will be sending goons door-to-door to harass Americans who have not been vaccinated.

“[Biden] will outline 5 areas his team is focused on to get more Americans vaccinated,’ Psaki said. “One, targeted by community door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated

According to the most recent updated data, 157 million, or 47.9% of Americans are fully vaccinated for Covid-19 – well below the Biden Admin’s goal of 70%.

Last month Kamala Harris told left-wing activists to knock on doors to pressure people to get vaccinated as Biden’s July 4th vaccine goal fell short.

Kamala Harris told so-called ‘volunteers’ in Atlanta to knock on doors and harass people who may be hesitating to get the vaccine for one reason or another.

Harris even gave the activists several pointers on how to overcome objections.

“For example, if you knock on the door and someone says they ‘don’t have the time to get the vaccine’ — because people are busy. They’re just trying to just make it through the day. Or they say that pharmacies are never open when they do have time, well, let’s address that. Because now, you can let them know that pharmacies across our country are keeping their doors open for 24 hours on Fridays in June, including today. Because we need to meet people where they are! Some folks are working two jobs…” Harris said.

“And what if they say they can’t miss work? Well, you can tell them that there are employers across the country who are offering paid time off for their employees to get vaccinated and we want to encourage and challenge more employers to do the same,’ she said.

