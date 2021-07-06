https://flagandcross.com/public-school-enrollment-drops-3-across-the-nation/

Enrollment is dropping in public schools across the nation. Some parents are finally starting to understand that public schools are a danger to the nation, not a place to education succeeding generations of Americans.

As more parents come to realize that public schools are bastions of anti-Americanism, enrollment has dropped three percent over all compared to last year.

Three percent may not sound like a lot, but in a nation of 300 million that three percent equals 1.5 million students not entering the public schools.

But when you drill down into the numbers, enrollment in certain sectors of public education are more notable.

Per JustTheNews:

Even more stark is the drop in enrollment among younger students. Preschool enrollment fell by 22%, and preschool and kindergarten enrollment combined dropped 13%. By contrast, high school enrollment fell by 0.4%. Ross Santy, associate commissioner for the NCES, noted how rare it is for public schools to lose students. “K-12 enrollment in our nation’s public schools has been increasing almost every year since the start of this century,” Santy said in a statement. “Before this year, in the few recent years where we have seen enrollment decreases, they have been small changes representing less than 1 percent of total enrollment.”

Along with these numbers, homeschooling is growing.

“According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.4% of American households said they were home-schooling their children in the spring of 2020. By October of 2020, that figure reached 11.1%,” JustTheNews wrote.

