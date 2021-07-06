https://nypost.com/2021/07/05/race-car-crashes-at-georgia-track-killing-audience-member/

A race car crashed into a wall at a Georgia track, killing a man in the audience and injuring a 9-year-old child, reports said.

Spectator Paul Ballenger, 57, died Saturday at Hartwell Speedway when one of the cars hit a concrete wall, sending parts going through a chain link fence into the audience, WSB-TV reported.

The 9-year-old and another man were also hurt, The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday, Fox Carolina said. But their condition wasn’t known Monday.

The driver of the car who lost control on the dirt track wasn’t seriously hurt, reports said.

The speedway posted a link to Ballenger’s obituary and a brief tribute on its Facebook page.

“Everyone at Hartwell Speedway ask that you please keep those involved in the tragic accident tonight at the Speedway in your thoughts and prayers,” the post stated. “We would also like to thank all those who came to the aide of those injured.”

