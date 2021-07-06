https://justthenews.com/government/local/remaining-capitol-fence-be-removed-starting-friday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

United States Capitol Police on Friday will begin removing the remaining fencing surrounding the Capitol that was put in place after the Jan. 6 riot.

“Based on the current threat environment, recent enhancements to USCP response capabilities, and enhanced coordination with local, state and federal law enforcement, the Capitol Police Board is supporting USCP’s recommendation to remove the temporary fencing around Capitol Square,” USCP wrote in an email to lawmakers that was obtained by The Hill Wednesday.

Capitol Police said in the email that the fencing could be down in two or three days, depending on the weather from Hurricane Elsa.

The email said that the fencing could be reinstated at any time should the Capitol Police deem it necessary to protect against a threat.

The removal of the fence is one of the last security measures put in place in the nation’s capital after the events of the Jan. 6 riot. Up to 25,000 National Guardsmen were deployed to the capitol after the riot but have since been dismissed.

