Here’s a lengthy thread on the six-month anniversary of the Capitol riots, and it’s getting a lot of love for Rep. Andy Kim. You see, the blue suit he was wearing on January 6 as he cleaned up after the “insurrection” is going on display at the Smithsonian, and he has a very long story behind it.

6 months ago today I wore this blue suit as I cleaned the Capitol after the insurrection, now I just donated it to the Smithsonian. Jan6 must never be forgotten. While some try to erase history, I will fight to tell the story so it never happens again. Here is one story…(THREAD) pic.twitter.com/GKePd1ZMrr — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

STORY OF THE BLUE SUIT: When the Smithsonian asked me to donate the blue suit, I thought about how the suit itself is unremarkable. Bought off-the-rack at JCrew during a holiday sale. I wanted a bright blue new suit to wear to Biden’s inauguration. Then Jan 6 happened…2/17 pic.twitter.com/Ae9ogMCykF — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

JANUARY 6: I woke with the news of the wins in Georgia. I decided to wear the blue suit. I bought it to be a suit of celebration, and I thought what better way to give the suit meaning than to wear it when I confirm the electoral college and then later to the inauguration. 3/17 pic.twitter.com/8AvLEsicU6 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

Like my suit, what I did on Jan 6 on its face was unremarkable. I saw a mess and cleaned it. I wanted to right the wrongs of that day as quickly and as tangibly as I could. Neither my suit nor my actions are on their own worthy of memory, but the story didn’t end there. 4/17 pic.twitter.com/sGuL36tIxB — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

There’s that table that got knocked over.

JANUARY 13: The last time I wore the blue suit wasn’t Jan 6, it was Jan13. I wore it when I walked onto the House floor to cast my vote for impeachment. The suit still had dust on the knees from Jan6. I wore it so I would have no doubt about the truth of what happened. 5/17 pic.twitter.com/HSp5QwUcfx — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

When I got home I vowed to never wear the suit again. I even considered throwing it away. It only brought back terrible memories. I could never separate that suit from the events of Jan6. I hid it in my closet as I never wanted to see it again. But then something happened. 6/17 pic.twitter.com/pSf2duFRsK — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

“I hid it in my closet as I never wanted to see it again.”

In the following days, I started to receive thousands of cards from across the country. Many from kids. Strangers who wanted to tell me how they felt when they saw the photo of me. They talked about the blue suit. The suit meant something different to them than it did to me.7/17 pic.twitter.com/5BCe6VJaH7 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

People wrote saying the blue suit gave them a sense of resilience and hope. For me, I was in a tough place. In days after Jan6 I had an unshakable regret that I didn’t do more to keep people safe. But feeling of hope/resilience in the cards helped me feel stronger. Thank you.8/17 pic.twitter.com/OMUix6TKIU — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

The Smithsonian called later in January. Honestly, I wasn’t thinking about how the day would be remembered as I was still living it. In fact, after the call, I had to pull over on the side of I-95 as I started to tear up uncontrollably while driving home. I was still not ok.9/17 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

When the Smithsonian requested the suit, I tried to imagine what an exhibit about Jan6 would look like. Perhaps it would have broken glass from shattered doors, torn flags and signs. Video of the mob trying to hijack our democracy. But there was so much more to that day. 10/17 pic.twitter.com/3ocvv7Xe82 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

The story of that day wasn’t just destruction. There was hope and resilience. The Capitol Police were heroes that saved lives. Colleagues and staff showed bravery. I hope those stories are told. They help tell a story of light on one of the darkest days in our democracy. 11/17 pic.twitter.com/KhZyPgqYq8 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

I told the Smithsonian yes to donating the blue suit because the telling of the story of Jan6 isn’t optional, it is necessary. There are many stories of Jan6. Mine is just one. We cannot heal as a nation unless we have truth. Let truth be truth. 12/17 pic.twitter.com/b2bQVmk2cp — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

There are those trying to erase what happened, voting against commissions/committees aimed at documenting history. They say just move on and turn the page. But I say, you can’t turn the page of American history until you write the page first. 13/17 pic.twitter.com/HeoCM9WkZ4 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

Instead of trying to erase history they don’t like after the fact, politicians should just act in a way that doesn’t produce such shameful results. It’s not hard to not incite or cover up an insurrection. 14/17 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

Smithsonian is entrusted to help tell the story of America. It isn’t always a pretty story, but it is an unfinished story with the persistent hope that it will improve and that we can repair our faults. More importantly, it is our story. It is shared truth binding us as one.15/17 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

Patriotism isn’t to think we are infallible; it is to know we make mistakes but to love our nation and one another with care enough to fix the injustices that remain. To know our resilience. To have humility to know that we are a part of something bigger than all of us. 16/17 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

It’ll be surreal to one day take my kids to the Smithsonian and show them the blue suit behind glass. I hope they grow to know the truth of Jan6, but I also hope the story ultimately is one of hope and resilience. I hope that is what they and others see in the blue suit. END pic.twitter.com/WUl426WpCD — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

I actually thought this was parody — UnemployedMillennial (@UnemployedGenY) July 6, 2021

Drama Queen 👸 — Sandy Parker (@RHWOOBsandy) July 6, 2021

In case you need a mainline of estrogen, a lobotomy, and a Broadway show-tunes level of performative silliness—here is this thread. https://t.co/XYji2gNVN6 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) July 6, 2021

He did a good job washing all the bloodstains out — Annette (@AnnettePrestia) July 6, 2021

So remarkably easy to remove! — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) July 6, 2021

A blue suit. That’ll look great in the Smithsonian Museum of Hyperbolic Ninnies. In the basement I presume .cc @AndyKimNJ — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) July 6, 2021

Stunning and brave. https://t.co/qZefYz3Wiz — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 6, 2021

I hope they’re displayed next to the larping Viking’s horned hat and furs. — Richard (@DickyTrickle) July 6, 2021

Stunningly brave and bravely stunning! — Walter Sobchak (@Not_A_Sheep71) July 6, 2021

What about the clothes of people who had to clean up what was left of their neighborhoods after Leftists burned and looted them all Summer long? — Whatever (@DRussell76) July 6, 2021

What a weird thing to do — 8月 (@LockdownDenial) July 6, 2021

When I went to the Smithsonian, I saw an Apollo capsule. How the fuck a suit worn by someone during a riot stacks up to that I’ll never know. — Ken Oath 🇦🇺 (@kenoath58) July 6, 2021

This cringe my gosh. — Elwë Singollo 🧝🏻‍♀️ (@Strangeland_Elf) July 6, 2021

The capitol riots were not ideal but this is truly ridiculous. — Peter Sanchez (@PeterSa09653611) July 6, 2021

Seriously, why does the Smithsonian want his old suit? Who is in charge of that place? — Reciprocal Effect (@RecEffect) July 6, 2021

Probably the same people who thought it was a good idea to put up a “signs of whiteness and white culture” display in the National Museum of African American History & Culture.

Founders are rolling in their graves at the caliber of men we have allowed in leadership roles of this great nation 😞 — Bthumper (@Bthumperforever) July 6, 2021

Don’t ask us … we don’t get it either.

