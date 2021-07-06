https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/06/rep-andy-kim-donates-the-blue-suit-he-was-wearing-on-january-6-to-the-smithsonian/

Here’s a lengthy thread on the six-month anniversary of the Capitol riots, and it’s getting a lot of love for Rep. Andy Kim. You see, the blue suit he was wearing on January 6 as he cleaned up after the “insurrection” is going on display at the Smithsonian, and he has a very long story behind it.

There’s that table that got knocked over.

“I hid it in my closet as I never wanted to see it again.”

Probably the same people who thought it was a good idea to put up a “signs of whiteness and white culture” display in the National Museum of African American History & Culture.

Don’t ask us … we don’t get it either.

