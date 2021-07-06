https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-alleged-peeping-tom-faces-charges-after-girls-father-shoots-him

A man who was reportedly caught last month inappropriately touching himself while looking into a 10-year-old girl’s window before allegedly trying to shoot her mother has been charged, according to a report.

Records show that the man, 44, “is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and indecency with a child by exposure,” according to reporting by Fox 26 Houston.

“According to court documents, the girl’s parents reported that their daughter alerted them to a man tapping on her window and touching himself. The document states the girl confirmed with authorities that she heard the tapping, felt like someone was watching her, went to the window and saw the man looking at her,” the outlet reported.

“The parents, armed with handguns, reportedly confronted the man outside and told him to wait for police, but he walked away and they followed, court documents state,” the outlet continued. The sheriff’s office reportedly said that the parents went after the man to a gas station where the wife held him as her husband went to ask an employee to call the police.

“At that time, the sheriff’s office says, the man took the handgun from the wife and pointed it at her,” the outlet stated. According to court documents, the wife said that the man tried to fire the gun twice at her, but it was on safety mode.

The sheriffs office said, per the outlet, that the husband then shot the man three times before he was taken to a hospital for treatment. When ABC-7’s sister station ABC13 “spoke to the father, he said he believed he shot the man four times; twice in the chest, once in the stomach and once in the side.”

Fox News reported about the incident at the time, stating that authorities said that both the husband and wife are licensed handgun carriers.

“She looks over at the window and this guy is at her window,” the girl’s mother, who preferred not to be identified, told KPRC-2 at the time. “I can’t say that he tried to take my daughter’s innocence away — he took my daughter’s innocence away.”

“I’m literally saying you’re not going anywhere,” the mother said as she explained how the man was attempting to escape from the situation.

“He is wrestling with me, with my gun, and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to let you get my gun, you are not going to kill me or shoot me,’” she said. “My husband just said he heard a ‘ca, ca,’ but by that time the guy had already grabbed me, got my gun and pulled it on myself.”

“We didn’t want this guy to get shot,” she said at the time. “We were waiting for police to detain him because I’m pretty sure if he did this to my children, he’s doing it to a lot of other children out here,” she said. “We are praying for the suspect and we are also praying for his family.”

ABC-7 reported at the time that the girl’s “father said his daughter had complained in the past about seeing someone watching her through the window, but the parents didn’t believe her.”

The incident reportedly took place in northwest Harris County.

