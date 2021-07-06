http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VoI0VKVNzGw/

Hate crimes in New York City have reportedly risen by 139 percent in 2021, according to New York City Police Department data.

“Cops say they’ve investigated 320 reports of possible bias attacks through June 27, up from 134 incidents during the same period in 2020. Offenses against Asians surged by 400 percent, to 105 reported cases this year from 21 last year,” the New York Post reported Saturday.

The outlet said antisemitic assaults also rose 69 percent, reaching 113 incidents this year from 67 in 2020.

The NYPD reported 28 attacks on Blacks this year, nearly double last year’s 15. There were also 11 hate crimes against whites, an increase from four in 2020; five incidents involving Muslims, up from two last year; and four offenses against Hispanics after none last year, the data shows. In addition, the NYPD reported 31 hate crimes motivated by sexual orientation this year versus nine last year, a 244 percent increase. This year’s tally includes 13 cases motivated by gender, four by ethnicity and six by religion, cops said.

A 26-year-old Upper East Side woman recently told the Post she and fellow Jewish students were targeted near Central Park on June 12, claiming she suffered a concussion after masked individuals threw eggs at them.

“We were walking, everything was fine. We turned onto 92nd and right under the scaffolding of this building [at 322 Central Park West], I just felt like a rock hit the back of my head,” she recalled.

The woman has since left the city and is staying with family members in New Jersey.

“There’s been just a severe rise in anti-Semitism incidents,” she noted. “Yes, they only threw eggs, but it’s the stepping stone for them to do something greater.”

“Crime needs to be taken more seriously in the city. We need to stop with this whole defund the police movement and get the city back to what it used to be,” the woman stated.

In May, a Brooklyn man accused of beating a Jewish man during an attack in Midtown reportedly said from inside his jail cell he would “do it again,” prosecutors claimed.

Meanwhile, shootings surged 68 percent this year when compared to last year in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City, Breitbart News reported in June.

“On May 9, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that three people were wounded in a shooting in Times Square. At that point, the Daily Mail noted that NYC shooting incidents were up more than 80 percent from where they were at the same time in 2020 and up ’94 percent from 2019,’” the outlet said.

