Former President Donald Trump will reportedly make a “major announcement” during a press conference on Wednesday related to his plans for social media.

“Mr. Trump will have a major announcement about social media,” said a source close to Trump to Newsmax.

The press conference is planned for 11 a.m. from the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. Newsmax will carry the briefing live.

The former president has teased plans for a new social media platform since he was banned by the major tech companies over accusations that he was inciting violence through his claims of a rigged election. Facebook has said they will reconsider their ban on Trump but Twitter has already said he will be banned for life.

A second source told Newsmax that Trump plans to address and confront the social media companies that banned him from their platforms.

Trump had previously promoted a personal message board in May in order to reach his millions of supporters but that website was eventually dismantled.

On Thursday, former Trump team members launched their new social media platform called Gettr, which was supposed to compete with Twitter, but the former president told the media that he was planning his own app. Gettr was briefly hacked within hours of being launched when someone was able to change screen names of famous accounts and post pro-Palestinian messages.

In March a source from the Trump team told Fox News that they were taking their time on the new social media platform because they’d only get one chance to get it right.

In an interview in February the former president told Newsmax that Twitter had become very boring and that he wouldn’t return to it even if they lifted their permanent lifetime ban.

