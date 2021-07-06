http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Xs3CLZE6gds/reporters-survived-capitol-riot-struggling

The congressional reporting veteran was in the House gallery when a colleague texted him that the Capitol’s exterior security fence had been overrun. As soon as he stepped into the hallway, he heard the roar of the crowd as they warred with police officers trying to protect the Capitol’s perimeter.

Bresnahan, a Navy veteran who has covered Congress since 1994 and co-founded the D.C. newsletter Punchbowl News , said returning to the Capitol after the riots was difficult.

“That was the thing that surprised me most of the entire day: They’d just gone through this, and they were still fucking objecting,” Bresnahan told VICE News. “I was shocked at that vote. I was shocked that they did that. I was shocked, after everything that just happened.”

As tear gas still wafted through parts of the Capitol, with broken glass and blood staining the building, the House reconvened to certify President Biden’s Electoral College victory—and a majority of House Republicans voted against confirming his wins in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

It was unlike anything Bresnahan had seen in his nearly three decades on the Hill. But what stunned him most came hours later, once the rioters were dispersed.

He then saw MAGA-clad assailants try to smash open the east doors of the Capitol into the Rotunda before officers with M-16 rifles screamed at him to clear the area. Bresnahan moved to a perch on the floor above Statuary Hall, watching for an hour as rioters flooded through an entrance door they had broken open. At one point, he ran downstairs to help an officer back to his feet who’d been knocked down in a scuffle with rioters. He said he only felt personally threatened once during the insurrection—when rioters briefly cut off his exit route.

Some reporters who were there won’t go back into the building. A number have sought therapy to deal with the trauma. One longtime Capitol Hill reporter opted for early retirement shortly after living through the riot. Many still aren’t sleeping well.

And the emotional scars are still there. Six months after their office was attacked, the Capitol Hill press corps is grappling with how to cover the insurrection’s fallout, as well as its impact on them personally and professionally.

Though the physical reminders of the Capitol riot are slowly being erased—the 26,000 National Guard troops who flooded the building for inauguration are long gone, the heavy-duty security fence is down, and the final permanent exterior fence will begin to come down on Thursday —small details remain: a shattered plastic guard sits on one of the officers’ desks and a few broken windows haven’t been replaced. House members still have to go through metal detectors to vote.

Reporters have discussed their personal experiences in the days immediately following the Capitol insurrection. But few have publicly talked about the lasting effects in the months since—the toll that day took on them, the difficulty some have faced in returning to a site where they experienced trauma, and what it’s been like covering a Congress still deeply divided on the events of that day.

This isn’t all new: The Trump years exacerbated tensions between the parties, and between lawmakers and reporters. COVID made it even worse, as a significant contingent of Republican members refused to wear masks to keep everyone safe (many, especially in the House, still refuse to get vaccinated). But the attack has made things even worse.

“The harder part for me is to know how emotional the lawmakers are,” said Desjardins. “It’s like when you know your parents are bitterly, abusively fighting, and you go into a room and can sense their hostility, and can sense nobody’s figured out a way out.”

More hard-line conservatives are incensed that they and former President Donald Trump have been blamed, and think the attacks are being overhyped. Some who used to have relatively friendly rapport with the media have largely stopped talking to reporters.

Democrats remain furious at what happened, and aghast at what they see is a deliberate attempt to undermine investigations, while mainstream Republicans bristle at accusations that they’re not taking an event that put their lives in danger seriously enough, and rail that Democrats are weaponizing a communal horror for political reasons.

Even the journalists who don’t feel personally impacted say they’re still dealing with covering a Congress where members and staff are coping with their own emotional fallout.

“I’m still not sleeping like I used to, even to this day,” said PBS NewsHour correspondent Lisa Desjardins. “I became kind of an insomniac.”

Officers barred the doors, and told the reporters and lawmakers trapped in the gallery to put on gas masks because tear gas had been deployed. Then the rioters started banging from the outside. When they busted through the windows of the House floor with flagpoles, he thought they had guns and dove to the floor, thinking that the rioters were going to start shooting. Shortly afterward, he heard a shot outside—what later turned out to be the officer’s bullet that killed rioter Ashli Babbitt .

Wasson was in the gallery overlooking the House chamber at the moment rioters broke into the Capitol, filing reports for the pool of reporters who had banded together to share information during the coronavirus pandemic. He realized something was wrong when lawmakers nearby got text alerts of a possible threat. Minnesota Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips jumped to his feet and yelled down to Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, who was speaking to object to certifying his state’s votes, “This is all because of you!”

“It definitely could happen again. It’s something that’s on my radar. We’ve become very complacent in thinking the U.S. is different,” said Bloomberg News reporter Erik Wasson. “It’s eerily back to normal. But sometimes It feels like one of those horror movies, like the end of ‘Jaws.’ Everything feels copacetic on the beach. But you wonder if there’s anything out there.”

And all of the reporters interviewed for this story are worried that the riots won’t be a one-off attack.

“That day we weren’t just observers; we were one of their targets,” said Gibson. “A lot of us reporters are having a tough time with that.”

Wasson said he’d had guns drawn on him by Cambodian soldiers when he was working overseas. Desjardins has covered a war, earthquakes, and hurricanes. Ginger Gibson, a politics editor at NBC News , has covered natural disasters and murder scenes.

“I do remember just feeling unsafe in my house,” said Wasson. “It occurred to me, like, I wonder if some protesters could be tracking me or could show up at my house. There was definitely a moment of fear, and just trying to assess whether there was actually any danger to me and my family.”

But in the weeks after, Wasson said he experienced symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder—depression, short-tempered irritability that led to fights with his wife over nothing. This went on for nearly a month.

He was back the next day, pressing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at her first press conference for answers about how security could have failed so badly and whether she would fire the officers in charge.

“I shut my emotions,” Wasson said. “If I went down, I was going to go down fighting. I’m going to do my job.”

“I hear the sound again—but it’s outside the door. I turned the lights off, closed the door, and sat with my back pressed against the wall. It sounded like they got inside,” she said. “I was terrified.”

But she could hear the ominous sound of the crowd echoing through the Capitol, and listened as it shifted from a dull roar filtering through the windows into the immediate, alarming noises of shouts and sharp, echoing footsteps in the halls. A police officer told her to take cover, the building had been breached. She retreated to her press gallery, in the attic of the Senate, and went into NBC’s closet-like booth.

“He was more panicked than I was. I couldn’t see the footage outside the building,” she said. “I actually said, ‘There are men with guns who will shoot anyone who tries to come inside. I’m in the world’s safest building.’”

Early in the riots, before she could tell how bad things were getting, her husband—a former Republican Capitol Hill staffer—called her in alarm.

Gibson has spent a decade covering the Hill. And while she hadn’t been up there as much in recent months—her new role as an editor coupled with COVID meant she was usually behind a desk—NBC was short-handed because of coverage of the previous night’s big Senate runoffs in Georgia. She volunteered to help, and rolled her eyes when family members had expressed concern about her going in.

After a minute, Gibson realized, with relief, that the rioters weren’t right there. The Huffington Post’s Igor Bobic was outside her door watching the now-iconic video he’d just recorded downstairs of officer Eugene Goodman leading a mob of insurrectionists away from the Senate floor, where senators had yet to escape. She bolted outside and offered Bobic a hug, relieved they both were safe—at least for the moment.

A number of reporters retreated to that press gallery—including Matt Laslo, a freelance reporter, managing editor of The News Station and a former VICE News contributor, who was on assignment that day for The Daily Beast.

Laslo has covered the Proud Boys before, and some had sent him death threats. He was worried what might happen if he got caught by someone who recognized him. They were among the most violent and most organized instigators of the riot; more than two dozen have been arrested for their role in the insurrection.

He watched out the windows as insurrectionists bear-sprayed police, then overran the building. He saw senators being rushed by police back into the Senate chamber. He retreated upstairs at the sound of “gladiator screams” in the building.

Laslo used a stray suit jacket to cover the sign identifying the space as a press gallery so it would be harder for rioters to hunt them down. He took off his jacket and tie and ripped his undershirt to flash his tattoo so he wouldn’t be as easily identifiable as a reporter, and pocketed a wrench he’d found and a wooden door stopper with a jagged edge he could use as a weapon. He went downstairs at one point to try to find gas masks in case tear gas became a problem.

“I put my head out in the hallway, and my first thought was ‘awesome, we’re safe. I’ve never seen these [plainclothes] officers blend in so well.’ And then I realize those are guys with flagpoles and MAGA stuff, they’re not cops,” he said.