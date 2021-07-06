https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/06/richard-grenell-spars-with-u-s-soccer-over-the-national-anthem-at-the-uswnts-send-off-match-on-sunday/

Ready for some goosebumps?

If so, watch 98-year-old WWII veteran Pete DuPré play the national anthem on his harmonica before Sunday’s USWNT vs. Mexico send-off match ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo:

But did you notice how some of the women on the team were facing in different directions? Right now, there’s an ongoing debate over just what happened:

As you can see in this still image from the video, some of the women are facing forward while others are facing away from DuPré but toward a U.S. flag at the end of the stadium:

It certainly appears that the women facing forward have turned away from the flag, as Richard Grenell notes here:

To be clear, Grenell and others are calling out the players who faced forward and not those that faced away from DuPré with their hands over their hearts:

But there is some confusion:

U.S. Soccer released a statement saying, “To be clear, no one turned their back on WWII Veteran Pete DuPré during tonight’s anthem. Some USWNT players were simply looking at the flag on a pole in one end of the stadium. The players all love Pete, thanked him individually after the game and signed a ball for him”:

They released this video after the game of the players greeting DuPré and signing a soccer ball:

And:

But this isn’t what Grenell and others are arguing. It’s the facing forward that’s the issue:

And where was Megan Rapinoe during the anthem?

Next stop, Tokyo — and we’ll have to wait and see if there’s a flag protest there, or not:

***

