How do you know when a law enforcement agency is corrupt beyond reprieve? When they are unwilling to accept evidence of major crimes like child pornography due to political considerations. That’s what we have today with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, a federal “law enforcement” group that has no interest in solving actual crimes.

During an interview released today by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani detailed the raid on his premises by the FBI. They took everything they could with a very conspicuous exception. They wanted nothing to do with Hunter Biden’s hard drives which Giuliani claims contained child pornography.

“The only incriminating thing in my house are the Hunter Biden hard drives, and they wouldn’t take them,” he said. “I mean, I offered them the incriminating evidence here. I’ve got plenty of crimes for you, and the FBI said, ‘No, no, no, we don’t want that.”

Huckabee was shocked. “They didn’t take the laptops, right?”

That’s when Giuliani dropped the bombshell. “It contains one crime after another, including child pornography.”

Here’s the interview. The bombshells start at 4:22:

The very premise behind the formation of the Federal Bureau of Investigations was to protect the people against crimes that cross state lines. Hunter Biden’s crimes cross the globe, but the FBI has no interest in protecting children from “connected” predators.

