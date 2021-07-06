http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/KgrvgAgCvJo/

A new report says that the Republican National Committee computer systems were breached by Russian hackers.

Bloomberg broke news Tuesday that “Russian government hackers breached the computer systems of the Republican National Committee last week.”

The hackers are “suspected to have attacked the RNC through one of its IT providers,” the report says.

The Republican National Committee “denied its systems were breached,” Bloomberg’s report added, and the RNC pointed to a statement from this past Saturday from a spokesman saying, “Microsoft informed us that one of our vendors, Synnex, systems may have been exposed… There is no indication the RNC was hacked or any RNC information was stolen. We are investigating the matter and have informed DHS and the FBI.”

NEW: RNC was put on alert due to ransomware attack, sources told me & @WilliamTurton. Microsoft informed RNC one of its vendor’s systems may have been exposed, but “no indication the RNC was hacked,” aide tells me. “We’re investigating the matter and have informed DHS & the FBI.” — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 3, 2021

The Bloomberg report comes on the heels of a ransomware attack just days ago — believed to have been carried out by Russia-linked hackers — that affected 200 companies.

