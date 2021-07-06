https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/06/salon-writer-vs-babylon-bee-ceo-seth-dillon-on-free-speech-who-you-got/

Salon’s Sophia McClennen thought it would be a good idea to question The Babylon Bee’s commitment to free speech, asking why the satirical publication didn’t “defend Alec Baldwin when they learned #Trump wanted the DOG to go after him?”:

Big mistake.

Bee CEO Seth Dillon responded, telling her “we were too busy doing the same thing as SNL — making fun of Trump”:

McClennen then asked for some examples which would, if true, really mess up the argument she was trying to make in her article:

Dillon tweeted the receipts at her, as the kids say:

Thread ==>

He could go on and on and on, but the point was made:

But, alas, she doubled-down:

Dillon’s response:

Yep. Narrative busted:

***

