“The Golden State has no peers when it comes to expanding GDP, raising household income, investing in innovation and a host of other key metrics,” posted Governor Gavin Newsom shortly before the video went viral.

“This guy clearly knows he can run in and shoplift from a store without fear of arrest or punishment. When I worked in retail, we used to chase guys like that. And they got arrested,” posted a reporter with ABC San Francisco.

Video went viral on social media Tuesday showing a criminal openly robbing a San Francisco Walgreen’s pharmacy without the slightest fear of arrest, punishment, or intervention from police.

CALIFORNIA CHAOS: Trump to TOUR CALIFORNIA as the State SPIRALS Out of Control

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.12.18

President Trump will travel to the ‘Sanctuary State’ of California Tuesday; visiting the US border with Mexico and inspecting various prototypes of his proposed wall while meeting with law enforcement officials in San Diego and Los Angeles.

The President’s trip comes as the war of words between the White House and statewide leaders rapidly escalates; with the Commander-in-Chief blasting the Golden State’s flat-out refusal to cooperate with federal guidelines regarding illegal immigration.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke with officials in Sacramento last week, frankly stating “California, we have a problem” after the mayor of Oakland warned illegal immigrants of impending ICE raids; resulting in nearly 800 undocumented workers who evaded federal agents during the sweeps.

“I mean, frankly, if I wanted to pull our people from California, you would have a crying mess like you’ve never seen in California,” Trump said weeks ago, warning there would be “crime like nobody has ever seen crime in this country.”

The acting Director of ICE Tom Homan echoed the President’s comments in recent days; equating Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf with “gang lookouts” who warn drug-dealers of approaching law enforcement.

The Los Angeles Police Department warned residents of prolonged protests and demonstrations during the presidential visit Monday; adding they’re “prepared for anything.”