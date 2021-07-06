https://100percentfedup.com/sears-bows-to-leftist-mobapologizes-for-selling-ashli-babbitt-american-patriot-t-shirts/

Ashli Babbitt is a US Air Force veteran who was murdered inside the US Capitol when she attempted to climb through a broken window inside the Capitol building on January 6th, while a group of armed police officers stood behind her.

Earlier today, the Gateway Pundit identified the person they say shot and killed Ashlie Babbitt: Ashli Babbitt‘s husband Aaron Babbitt and Attorney Terrell Roberts joined Tucker Carlson in mid-June to discuss the continued challenges they have had getting any information on her death or the identity of her government-employed killer.

During the discussion, Tucker Carlson asked Attorney Roberts about the report that Ashli’s shooter also left his loaded gun in a US Capitol restroom

Tucker Carlson: Mr. Roberts, let me ask you, there are reports online, that’s incredible I don’t know if they’re true, that the Capitol Hill police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt, I’m not going to mention the name, was the same officer that left his loaded handgun in a public men’s room on the Capitol. Do you believe that is the officer? It seems like a very reckless person, who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on January 6th?

Attorney Terrell Roberts: That’s my belief. That’s my belief.

Trending: Andy Ngô Busts Dishonest Media: Asks Why Media Used Photos Of White Men Wearing Confederate Badges In MA Stand-Off When Militiamen Were Black Racial Separatists?

Watch:

Earlier today, a far-left activist Aaron Rupar shared an image of a black t-shirt for sale at Kmart and Sears.

The black t-shirt sporting an American flag read: “Ashli Babbitt—American Patriot”

Rupar’s tweet was met by calls to boycott Sears and Kmart by the usual leftist mob.

Donna referred to Ashli Babbitt, a US Air Force veteran who was unarmed when she was shot and killed in the Capitol as a “terrorist” in her tweet saying it’s another reason for her not to shop at Kmart or Sears:

Sears and Kmart are still in business?? Selling terrorist t-shirts sure isn’t going to help them. Just one more reason to continue to never shop at either of them.

This Twitter user makes a sick joke about making a perfume that smells like tear gas and bear spray after the deceased Air Force veteran. Where were these twisted liberals when Antifa and BLM were violently attacking and KILLING innocent people for several years in a row?

“Jo,” who has 172K followers on Twitter, makes a joke about Ashli’s death in her tweet about Kmart’s “shitty ass” Ashli Babbit t-shirt.

Sears responded to the tweets by vile leftists calling for them to be boycotted by apologizing for the sale of the t-shirt on their websites. The t-shirts were likely being sold by a third-party vendor.

Sears bowed down to the leftist thugs, and apologized for selling a t-shirt that referred to the murdered US Air Force veteran as an “American Patriot.”

Thank you for bringing this product to our attention. This item is no longer available for purchase on http://Sears.com or http://kmart.com.

Thank you for bringing this product to our attention. This item is no longer available for purchase on https://t.co/X2bSIlvdyK or https://t.co/XcgrhIoktX. — Sears (@Sears) July 6, 2021

Nice job, Sears…way to cave to the hateful, anti-American left.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

