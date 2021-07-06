https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/video-severely-wounded-disabled-marine-stands-for-anthem-at-nhl-game/

Those of us who tell the hateful/communist left that they’re spitting in the face of our vets when they kneel or turn their back on our flag during the National Anthem are saying that because of Marines like this amazing man.

Because not even a horrific severe injury could stop disabled Marine Ty Edwards from standing up with pride during the national anthem at game two of the Stanley Cup finals.

Ty was injured while serving in Afghanistan back in 2008, and doctors told him that he’d never stand or walk again.

But look at him now – standing tall and proud for his country’s National Anthem…

Now, THIS is what Americans want to see during sports games – not spoiled-rotten, filthy-rich athletes kneeling and disrespecting our flag in the name of “oppression.”

You can watch the video below:

Inspiring moment! Wheelchair bound Afghanistan Veteran Lt. Colonel Ty Edwards STANDS for our National Anthem before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Florida! God Bless our veterans 🙌🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/INPCGyS20V — AllegianceToLiberty (@AllegianceTL) July 4, 2021

Every single communist liberal who has kneeled during the anthem should watch this video and be ashamed of themselves.

Let this Marine be the fuel that keeps us fired up and fighting against these communists, so we can save our country and get back to “America First.”

