A woman in Australia has pleaded guilty to filing a false police report and harassing witnesses after she claimed her ex-husband raped her and threatened to murder her.

The woman, who has not been named in media reports even though she was charged with a crime, told police she found knives in her mailbox from her ex-husband on at least 10 occasions, and that her ex-husband raped her and sent her threatening text messages. In one message, the ex-husband allegedly told the woman she would be “burnt alive after being raped, beaten and stabbed,” according to copies of the messages reviewed by the Daily Mail.

The woman also claimed she had CCTV footage of her ex-husband threatening to kill her, but eventually told police that the cameras hadn’t caught anything because they weren’t working.

The husband was arrested and spent 10 days in jail based on the woman’s claims before police discovered she was lying. Credit card statements and CCTV footage proved the woman bought the knives herself from multiple different stores and placed them in her own mailbox. Police also believe she sent the threatening text messages to herself.

The charges against the ex-husband have since been dropped and the woman has pleaded guilty to “two charges of making a false report to police in relation to the knives and text messages, as well as two counts of harassing witnesses,” the Mail reported.

In court, the falsely accused man, who shares a child with the woman, said his ex-wife had ruined his life, causing him to lose his job and his friends because of her lies. He also said he hadn’t been able to see his child and discussed the pain he endured seeing his family when they visited him while he was in prison.

“Everything I had worked hard for was stripped away from me overnight,” he said. “I was disabled in society. I was not able to hold my head high.”

Apparently, more serious charges had been brought against the woman but were dropped, something Magistrate Peter Reardon said he was shocked to learn, according to the Mail.

“I don’t think I’ve seen in all the years of practicing law anything so outrageous that’s taken place in this sort of ­proceedings,” Reardon said.

Even though the woman falsely accused a named individual and went to great lengths to frame him of heinous crimes, the Mail reported that prosecutors and the defense agreed to a sentence that would not include prison time.

As The Daily Wire has previously documented, women who make false accusations of rape against men rarely receive jail time or, if they do, sentences anywhere near the length the man faced if he had been wrongly convicted. For example, last month, The Daily Wire reported that a woman who made three false accusations of rape against the same man received no jail time because she had “very difficult personal circumstances.” In another case, a woman received just 50 hours of community service for making a false accusation of sexual assault.

