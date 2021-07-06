https://bigleaguepolitics.com/sick-trudeau-says-anger-fully-understandable-given-the-shameful-history-as-churches-burn-down/

Canada has recently seen a rise in burnings of religious buildings, with several Catholic churches reportedly having been burned following ths discovery of more than 1,100 unmarked graves at the sites of three former residential schools run by the church in British Columbia and Saskatchewan that generations of Indigenous children had reportedly been forced to attend.

On Friday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters it is “unacceptable and wrong that acts of vandalism and arson are being seen across the country including against Catholic churches” — but quickly added “One of my reflections is I understand the anger that’s out there against the federal government, against institutions like the Catholic church; it is real and it is fully understandable given the shameful history that we are all becoming more and more aware of, and engaging ourselves to do better as Canadians.”

Trudeau then added that he could not “help but think that burning down churches is actually depriving people who are in need of grieving and healing and mourning from places where they can actually grieve and reflect and look for support.”

“We shouldn’t be lashing out at buildings that can provide solace to some of our fellow citizens, but we should be every day committing ourselves, each and every one of us, to the hard work we need to do to actually rebuild a path forward that reflects the terrible intergenerational trauma and present-day realities of suffering that we are all collectively responsible for,” he then said.

When reacting to the church burnings in a seperate interview, the Candian Prime Minster called on Pope Francis to apoligize for ‘trauma’ the Catholic Church brought upon tribal natives, seemingly suggesting it as a potential motive for the crime.

Per Breitbart News, a majority Roman Catholic and Anglican churches have recently been vandalized in large numbers, with the province of Alberta seeing 10 affected churches in a single day.

The country has recently seen other pernecious forms of vandalism as well, with mobs ripping down statues of The Queen Elizabeth, her ancestor Queen Victoria, and Captain Cook.

