The professional golfer who was fatally shot at a private golf course in Georgia on Saturday may have been killed because he witnessed a crime in progress, police said on Tuesday.

Pro golfer Eugene Siller and two other men were found dead at the Pinetree Country Club over the weekend.

The Cobb County Police Department said that it appears Siller was not targeted in the incident, but was shot because he witnessed a crime that afternoon, according to The Associated Press.

When authorities arrived at the scene they discovered a white pickup truck near the sand trap on the 10th hole. Inside the vehicle were the bodies of the two other victims, who police previously said had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the men was later identified as Paul Pierson, who was the registered owner of the truck, according to the AP.

The two men, however, appear to have “no relation to the location at all,” the outlet reported, citing the police.

The suspect, according to police, is still at large. Authorities believe he ran away on foot after his truck got stuck in the sand trap on the golf course.

Officials said the suspect is approximately 6-foot-1, has long hair and was last seen wearing a white or tan shirt and dark-colored work pants, according to the wire service.

Siller was the director of golf at the Pinetree County Country Club, according to the Georgia PGA.

“Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family,” the association wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

