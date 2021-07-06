https://www.dailywire.com/news/social-media-erupts-after-linda-sarsour-pushes-antisemitic-conspiracy-in-surfside-collapse

Women’s March cofounder Linda Sarsour was barraged with criticism after she promoted an antisemitic conspiracy about the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, on Twitter.

On June 27, an expert recovery team with the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) joined emergency crews in Surfside, Florida, to rescue survivors and pull bodies from the wreckage of a collapsed condominium. On Monday, Sarsour shared and appeared to endorse a tweet questioning the IDF’s involvement in the rescue operation and accusing the Jewish military of targeting civilians.

“I really don’t understand the [Israeli Defense Force’s] involvement in rescue attempts of people tragically crushed under buildings in Miami. Their expertise is crushing buildings with people in them, not rescuing them,” said a tweet retweeted and promoted by Sarsour.

Here is the tweet Linda Sarsour deleted and the response from @dannydanon. pic.twitter.com/sHN1hFcxe9 — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 6, 2021

Sarsour later deleted her tweet and announced that she was taking “a few days” break from Twitter because of the backlash she received.

“I’ll be back in a few days. This site is a place where those with no morals or values can take someone’s tweet & claim higher ground with no reflection or retrospection on the atrocities and injustice they support on a daily basis,” Sarsour said.

Israel’s former U.N. representative Danny Danon blasted the Women’s March founder, tweeting, “Do not expect those who worship violence and death to understand those who value life. The IDF, Israel’s army, the most moral army in the world, will always stand by our allies in times of need.”

Jerusalem Post columnist Emily Schrader said, “Imagine being such a small person you’re mad about people you don’t like saving lives. Linda Sarsour is mad the IDF is saving lives in #Miami. Remember that.”

Michael Dickson, executive director of the pro-Israel group Stand With Us, added, “Shame on Linda Sarsour for this evil, heartless tweet, compounding the victims pain at a time when many Jewish people are still buried under rubble in #surfside, and while Israeli & American first responders work side by side to help them and their neighbors from all backgrounds.”

Sarsour was granted a speaking slot at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, one year after she was forced out of the Women’s March organization because of her history of antisemitism. President Joe Biden issued a statement after her appearance at the conventions condemning her.

“Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform,” a Biden spokesman said at the time. “She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever.”

Sarsour has been allied with some of the most prominent members of the Left, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Sarsour campaigned for Sanders during the senator’s 2020 presidential run. Sarsour also defended Omar after she trafficked in antisemitism and faced blowback from congressional leaders.

