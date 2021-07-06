https://www.dailywire.com/news/sometimes-in-life-god-tells-you-to-be-still-former-navy-cornerback-allowed-to-delay-commission-attend-buccaneers-training-camp

Nearly a month after the U.S. military denied his request to delay his Navy commission to pursue his NFL career, cornerback Cameron Kinley was informed that his future in football is now.

“Today I was informed the Secretary of Defense [Lloyd Austin] will be allowing me to continue my journey with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and attend training camp at the end of this month,” Kinley said in a statement. “I am extremely appreciative of Secretary Austin’s decision and I am excited to represent our fine military in the National Football League. This past month has been very challenging and I am thankful for everyone who has supported me in any way.”

In June, the Navy team captain and class president was informed his Navy commission would not be delayed, ending his hopes of making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster. There have been previous NFL players that have been allowed to delay their commissions, as Divine Sports and Entertainment — Kinley’s representation — pointed out in a statement last month.

“As a Naval Academy graduate, football player, and decorated combat veteran I understand Cameron’s commitment,” Divine Sports and Entertainment co-founder Ryan Williams-Jenkins said in the statement. “I also understand there are ways he can fulfill his commitment while representing the Navy and playing professional sports. I played with three-time Super Bowl Champion Joe Cardona, who still serves our country as a Navy reservist. If there is a directive and precedent allowing other service academy athletes to pursue this opportunity, what makes Cameron different? It is important to note that this could have a long-term impact on his mental health going forward. He wants to fulfill both of his childhood dreams, playing in the NFL and honorably serving his country.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote a letter to President Biden in June, asking the president to delay Kinley’s commission.

“In the past, the U.S. Department of Defense has issued many waivers to allow athletes to temporarily delay their service to our nation to pursue their professional sports dreams,” Rubio wrote. “Unfortunately, Mr. Kinley seems to be the exception, and without reason.

“Grant Mr. Kinley’s waiver to play in the NFL, and send a message to future academy graduates that the United States is a country where Americans can follow their dreams and be true to their commitment.”

President Biden weighed in on Tuesday, saying he was “pleased” to learn that Kinley had been granted the opportunity to pursue an NFL career.

Today, I was pleased to learn from Secretary of Defense Austin that he has granted Cameron Kinley’s request to pursue a playing career in the National Football League prior to his service as a naval officer. I am confident that Cameron will represent the Navy well in the NFL, just as he did as a standout athlete and class president at the Naval Academy. After his NFL career is over, he will continue to make us proud as an officer in the United States Navy.

The Buccaneers are coming off of winning Super Bowl LV, and start training camp on July 25.

“Sometimes in life God tells you to be still,” Kinley said in his statement. “We do not always understand what He is trying to show us, but He always has an ultimate plan. The most valuable lesson I’ve learned throughout this whole process is to trust His timing and remain confident in the fact that God will always prevail.”

