https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bannon-interviews-matt-deperno-arizona-voter-registrations-were-hacked/
.@mdeperno reports the same problems he found in Michigan are being found in Arizona and Georgia: Remote access log ons to election systems with ability to change results.
Plus: AZ voter registrations were hacked on Nov 3 and Dem SOS has been covering it up pic.twitter.com/Ht1866Kvbp
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 5, 2021
Katie Hobbs was aware of security breach to Arizona election servers on Nov 3rd, and kept it hidden.