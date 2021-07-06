https://www.dailywire.com/news/still-not-sleeping-hill-reporters-mocked-for-lamenting-lingering-trauma-from-capitol-riot

Some Capitol Hill reporters recently recounted to Vice News what they described as their lingering trauma from the Capitol riot six months ago, prompting ridicule from some who claimed they blew their suffering out of proportion.

The reporters said they have had to see therapists or retire early; some are losing sleep, and are afraid to be in the Capitol or even their own homes, according to Vice News in a piece titled “‘So, So Angry’: Reporters Who Survived the Capitol Riot Are Still Struggling.”

NEW: Reporters who survived the deadly Capitol riot are still struggling. Some won’t go back into the building. Several have sought therapy to deal with trauma. Many still aren’t sleeping well. https://t.co/UzRIZg3GiQ — VICE News (@VICENews) July 6, 2021

As Vice News reported in part:

Reporters have discussed their personal experiences in the days immediately following the Capitol insurrection. But few have publicly talked about the lasting effects in the months since—the toll that day took on them, the difficulty some have faced in returning to a site where they experienced trauma, and what it’s been like covering a Congress still deeply divided on the events of that day. […] And the emotional scars are still there. Six months after their office was attacked, the Capitol Hill press corps is grappling with how to cover the insurrection’s fallout, as well as its impact on them personally and professionally.

Of the five people who died during the Capitol riot, the District of Columbia’s chief medical examiner Dr. Francisco Diaz ruled that two died of natural causes from cardiovascular disease, one died by accident from acute amphetamine intoxication, and Ashli Babbitt died by homicide from a gunshot to the left shoulder. The identity of the Capitol Police officer who shot her remains unknown.

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died a natural death the day after the riot on January 7, according to Diaz.

Not everyone on social media was willing to extend their sympathy to the reporters.

“This is ridiculous,” tweeted congressional candidate Robby Starbuck. “Grow up you weirdos. How can one group of people be so addicted to pretending they’re victims?”

This is ridiculous. Grow up you weirdos. How can one group of people be so addicted to pretending they’re victims? https://t.co/9hJlhwpM3n — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 6, 2021

“Confronting trauma is one of the most valuable human endeavors,” wrote journalist and podcast host Aaron Maté. “Reducing it to a solipsistic exercise for self-important Beltway media personalties is a perversion of that experience. The real Capitol trauma is that which its occupants inflict on their own country and the world.”

Confronting trauma is one of the most valuable human endeavors. Reducing it to a solipsistic exercise for self-important Beltway media personalties is a perversion of that experience. The real Capitol trauma is that which its occupants inflict on their own country and the world. https://t.co/WnjHnSrv8S — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) July 6, 2021

“Now do Kenosha,” tweeted Daily Caller reporter and chief video director Richie McGinnis, who covered both the violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer as well as the Capitol riot, where he was repeatedly tear gassed. “Oh wait, there were no all-important legacy reporters there, NYT reporter went home because she was scared.”

Oh wait, there were no all-important legacy reporters there, NYT reporter went home because she was scared — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) July 6, 2021

“Never forget the trillions of journalists who perished in the deadly Capitol riot,” snarked Washington Examiner contributor Harry Khacatrian.

Never forget the trillions of journalists who perished in the deadly Capitol riot https://t.co/vX1p63oEN3 — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) July 6, 2021

“Dear Vice News: I was at the Capitol that day in the Cannon building. It was no big deal. Put your big boy pants on,” tweeted Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson.

Dear @VICENews: I was at the Capitol that day in the Cannon building. It was no big deal. Put your big boy pants on. https://t.co/FYDBVkuNtO — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 6, 2021

“Remember when the left mocked Andy Ngo when he was surrounded by ANTIFA thugs and assaulted on camera?” tweeted author Chad Felix Greene. He also noted how “the left mocked and demonized” Mark and Patricia McCloskey last summer for standing with guns outside their home while a mob walked by.

Remember when the left mocked Andy Ngo when he was surrounded by ANTIFA thugs and assaulted on camera? https://t.co/NjoN2uriTj — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 6, 2021

Remember when the left mocked and demonized that couple defending their house from a mob of rioters? https://t.co/NjoN2uriTj — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 6, 2021

“Get a freaking grip, you bunch of whiny babies,” wrote Federalist co-founder Sean Davis.

Get a freaking grip, you bunch of whiny babies. https://t.co/oQOEBkT9wm — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 6, 2021

Daily Caller reporter Greg Price mocked the journalists for making the Capitol riot about themselves.

Nobody: Journalists: “How can I make this about me?” https://t.co/6HwKml2b77 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 6, 2021

Blaze TV host Sara Gonzales noted that every reporter involved in the Capitol riot survived.

“Reporters who still survived…” You mean…all of them? https://t.co/l3z7NIDzBt — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) July 7, 2021

