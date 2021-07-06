https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/06/stunning-and-brave-yamiche-alcindor-dragged-for-applauding-pal-nikole-hanna-jones-for-basically-chickening-out/

We seriously just rolled our eyes so far back in our heads we were able to see our backside.

Seriously with this, Yamiche? Applauding Nikole Hannah-Jones for running away to her safe space … and being granted tenure is far more than just having a space that ‘barely tolerates her.’

So many lessons from my friend @nhannahjones, this morning. Go where you are embraced, celebrated, valued and supported. Go where you don’t have to fight for people to see your brilliance. And, avoid spaces if they barely tolerate you, even if they’re familiar and beloved. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 6, 2021

Nothing says bravery like Nikole creating her own little bubble and safe space.

Atta girl!

*yikes*

Using brilliance in the same proximity as this privileged, lying, fraud is criminal. You and her are about as useless as 2 people can be and look at how well you’ve done for yourselves? The American Dream right there! — Phil Posting His W’s Online (@philllosoraptor) July 6, 2021

True story.

Heh.

You forgot, “Being a journalist doesn’t mean you should just report facts. You should pursue your personal agenda too … yet absurdly insist you’re just reporting facts.”https://t.co/ezGBBjkPJ2 — David Henry (@imau2fan) July 6, 2021

You are a political activist, not a journalist. — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) July 6, 2021

Pretty sure this is their new job description in 2021.

Literally celebrating someone creating a bubble for themselves so they can avoid criticism. My sides……. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 6, 2021

Stunning AND brave.

Totally.

What environment? The environment where a self-admitted fabulist with no prior professorial experience is given full tenure? — Chris (@chriswithans) July 6, 2021

The vast majority of what passes for “journalists” these days are activists…they abandoned journalistic integrity a long long time ago. Yamiche and Nikole are at the top of that list. — John W (@txradioguy) July 6, 2021

True intellectualism seeks hard places and difficult conversations, not people who already agree. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) July 6, 2021

In other words, do not tolerate opposing points of view.

Deny science and education if they don’t comport with the current narrative.

This will end well. — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) July 6, 2021

Hide from criticism, call it racist if it occurs. Avoid having your perceptions challenged, find a group-think institution and camp out there. Hide from criticism again because “spaces”. Life advice from a gov’t employee hiding her advocacy at NPR. So many lessons. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) July 6, 2021

So she’s going to a place where her lies aren’t challenged. So brave! — Dr. Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) July 6, 2021

And stunning!

Don’t forget stunning.

