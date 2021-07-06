https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-man-charged-for-capitol-breach-dies-from-motorcycle-crash_3889541.html

A man from Texas who had been indicted for breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6 passed away from a motorcycle accident last month.

On June 12, Joseph Cable Barnes, 35, ran through a red light, crashed into a car, and died on the scene, according to a release by the Austin Police Department.

The man in the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The official complaint states that Barnes can be seen in a video shouting, “This is our house! This is our country! This is our country!” during the Jan. 6 incident.

Barnes was arrested in March by federal officers and charged with obstructing official proceedings.

According to Newsweek, an online obituary gave a description of Barnes as “a patriot and loved our country and those who served to protect our freedom.”

“He was chivalrous, a defender of the underdog, and was intimidated by nothing or no one.”

It further states that he “lived life at full throttle,” adding that he was a “true Renaissance Man; an avid painter who focused his artistic skill on painting flags.”

The Epoch Times reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice for comment.

