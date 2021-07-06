https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/561746-the-delta-variant-is-spiking-in-these-four-us

As the delta variant spreads across the United States, it is now responsible for more than 80 percent of new coronavirus cases.

According to data from Scripps Research’s Outbreak.info, the delta variant of the coronavirus is surging in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Connecticut, where it is responsible for a majority of new cases.

Ninety-six percent of Missouri’s new COVID-19 cases have been traced to the delta variant — the highest percentage of new cases caused by this strain for any U.S. state.

These surges in delta cases are occurring in areas that have a lower than average vaccination rate.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average vaccination rate is 47.4 percent. Missouri’s vaccination rate is 36 percent, Arkansas is 32 percent, and Kansas’s is below 39 percent, as reported by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Tracker.

