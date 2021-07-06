https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/06/the-hills-headline-on-that-teen-carjacker-being-sentenced-to-juvenile-detention-leaves-out-something-important/

The video showing the entire incident is gone from the post, but you might remember back in March when two girls, ages 13 and 15, assaulted an Uber Eats driver with a Taser during a carjacking and ended up murdering him in a car crash. Video showed one of the girls climbing from the wreckage and complaining to a National Guard member that her phone was still in the car, all the while as Pakistani immigrant Mohammad Anwar bled out on the sidewalk. As we mentioned at the time, CNN’s headline was pretty soft.

Police said the girls, 13 and 15, assaulted an Uber Eats driver with a Taser while carjacking him, which led to an accident in which he was fatally injured. https://t.co/N6RpLoTu8x — CNN (@CNN) March 27, 2021

No, they murdered him. Now we’re learning that one of the girls, now 14, has been sentenced to juvenile detention until she’s 21. The second girl has also been sentenced to juvenile detention until she’s 21 after having pleaded guilty to felony murder; charges of armed carjacking, robbery, and aggravated reckless driving were dropped.

More than a few noted that The Hill left the whole murder bit out of its tweet:

Why not mention they also murdered the Uber driver? https://t.co/yNtYBCAbth — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 6, 2021

Carjacking? Gee, I hope the driver’s okay! — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 6, 2021

You spelled “murder” wrong. — Tanner Rambo (@tanner_rambo) July 6, 2021

Remember the murder part? — Courtland (@CourtlandGarret) July 6, 2021

They also killed him. — Jeremiah Loren (@vtmiah) July 6, 2021

You left out that they killed this guy in the headline — Gordon Bombay (@CakeEaterBombay) July 6, 2021

That driver was murdered. You left that out of the lede. — Brick Top aka Mr. Pulford (@Eradicator_NYC) July 6, 2021

Siri, show me an example of “burying the lede.” The Hill: We’ll take it from here. — Idiocracy Achievement Unlocked (@DuncanDowntown) July 6, 2021

MURDER. IT WAS MURDER. Fix your tweet. “Black 14 year old sentenced to juvenile detention despite murdering Uber Eats Driver in DC.” — James Cunningham (@JamesCNGH) July 6, 2021

Carjacking? It was freaking MURDER!!! — DSGM (@smokintiger) July 6, 2021

Little more than a carjacking. Just sayin’ — Clarence Worley (@likeyouclarence) July 6, 2021

You might wanna make an adjustment to this headline — Blake Adams (@bdahaloreach) July 6, 2021

(Context Alert 🚨) The Uber driver was dead on scene. They also ran back for their phones like nothing happened. — Outside The Star ✭ (@OutsideTheStar) July 6, 2021

Yeah but does she get to use her phone in juvie because that’s really matters — John (@JMGrandy) July 6, 2021

I’m sure they will emerge from detention as well-adjusted citizens. Just imagine how different the world will be in 2028. — Gene Duplissey (@GeneDuplissey) July 6, 2021

She MURDERED a man in the commission of said carjacking. She deserves far more than kiddie jail for what she did. — Chris Fagan (@CFagan1987) July 6, 2021

I knew nothing would happen to the little demons. — 19_mo_86 (@19_mo_86) July 6, 2021

Just a 13-year-old out doing a harmless carjacking when things went wrong.

