https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/06/the-hills-headline-on-that-teen-carjacker-being-sentenced-to-juvenile-detention-leaves-out-something-important/

The video showing the entire incident is gone from the post, but you might remember back in March when two girls, ages 13 and 15, assaulted an Uber Eats driver with a Taser during a carjacking and ended up murdering him in a car crash. Video showed one of the girls climbing from the wreckage and complaining to a National Guard member that her phone was still in the car, all the while as Pakistani immigrant Mohammad Anwar bled out on the sidewalk. As we mentioned at the time, CNN’s headline was pretty soft.

No, they murdered him. Now we’re learning that one of the girls, now 14, has been sentenced to juvenile detention until she’s 21. The second girl has also been sentenced to juvenile detention until she’s 21 after having pleaded guilty to felony murder; charges of armed carjacking, robbery, and aggravated reckless driving were dropped.

More than a few noted that The Hill left the whole murder bit out of its tweet:

Just a 13-year-old out doing a harmless carjacking when things went wrong.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...