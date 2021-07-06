https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/06/the-lincoln-project-hopes-to-capture-some-of-that-howard-dean-magic-with-the-hiring-of-an-old-white-male-dem/

Longtime Dem strategist Joe Trippi has joined The Lincoln Project:

Yes, the same Joe Trippi who once led Howard Dean’s failed campaign for president:

He will fit in right in with his new “Republican” friends:

This was our reaction, too:

And the grift goes on:

And is it really shocking that they’d hire another old white man?

