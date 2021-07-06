https://noqreport.com/2021/07/06/the-ten-stages-of-genocide/

What we are seeing unfolding before our eyes with a combination of the Covid-19 lockdowns, Critical Race Theory, and other authoritarian components of Neo-Marxism are bad enough. When we extrapolate where all of this is going as InfoWars did in the video below, it becomes clear we must do what we can to get the word out.

They created the video detailing “The Ten Stages of Genocide”:

Classification: People are divided into “us and them.” Symbolization: People are forced to identify themselves. Discrimination: People begin to face systematic discrimination. Dehumanization: People equated with animals, vermin, or diseases. Organization: The government creates specific groups (police/military) to enforce the policies. Polarization: The government broadcasts propaganda to turn the populace against the group. Preparation: Official action to remove/relocate people. Persecution: Beginning of murders, theft of property, trial massacres Extermination: Wholesale elimination of the group. It is “extermination” and not murder because the people are considered human. Denial: The government denies that it has committed any crime.

This is information that needs to be seen by the masses. InfoWars may be considered to be “fringe” by some, but it’s imperative that we make as many people aware of what’s happening as possible.

