People are fleeing California in general, and San Francisco in particular, in droves. As to San Francisco, the fundamental problem is lawlessness. Which means not just violent crime, which the city has in abundance, but a breakdown in the fundamental norms of civilization that make urban living possible.

The main problem is that San Francisco’s far-left city administration has decided not to prosecute theft. The result, naturally, is an epidemic of theft. Thus Target, for example, is now closing its San Francisco stores at 6 p.m.

Target told KPIX5 the decision to adjust its store hours in San Francisco was related to theft with a spokesperson confirming: “For more than a month, we’ve been experiencing a significant and alarming rise in theft and security incidents at our San Francisco stores, similar to reports from other retailers in the area.”

How low has San Francisco sunk? Check out this video of thieves openly stealing handbags and similar products from a Neiman Marcus store:

Video recorded in San Francisco shows a group of thieves running out of a @neimanmarcus store in the middle of the day with luxury handbags & other stolen goods. pic.twitter.com/0avRATJCju — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 6, 2021

This was the aftermath inside the store:

Exclusive video of the aftermath from the Neiman Marcus robbery! Handbags all gone!!! pic.twitter.com/dYMkTlIsfg — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) July 6, 2021

Who would want to live in a place like this? No one, obviously. When civilization starts to collapse, it can go fast. This is what we are seeing in a number of places around the country that are ruled by progressives.

