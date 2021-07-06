https://thelibertydaily.com/they-say-follow-the-science-except-when-mrna-tech-inventor-dr-robert-malone-blows-the-whistle/

As much of America continues to listen to bureaucratic fraudster Anthony Fauci who hasn’t been involved in medicine or medical research for decades, the name they should be hearing is Dr. Robert Malone. He knows a thing or two about the Covid-19 injections. After all, he’s the one who invented the very mRNA vaccine technology being used in the Pfizer and Moderna shots.

Unfortunately for Dr. Malone and America, the powers-that-be have excommunicated him from the public square. His social media accounts have been deleted. His Wikipedia page has been removed and previous mentions of him as the inventor of the mRNA technology itself have been completely scrubbed. He is being completely canceled ever since coming out against vaccine use for most people.

Keep in mind, he’s not an “anti-vaxxer.” He’s cautious about not only the lack of data regarding these “vaccines” but also the fact that available data raises red flags. He is a proponent of the elderly considering getting the vaccines, though he’s not dogmatic about it. As for children, teens, and young adults, he sees no reason for any of them to take the risk. Here he is talking about it on Tucker Carlson’s show:

Referenced in the interview was the podcast that he did that was quickly deleted by the Big Tech tyrants at YouTube. It’s a three-hour video and, frankly, much of it is annoying, but Dr. Malone’s portions are extremely informative. When you get time, please watch it:

Glenn Beck had him on as well. They talked about government transparency and bioethics, but also about the censorship he’s been experiencing.

All three videos are worth watching, but perhaps more importantly they’re worth sharing. Dr. Robert Malone is currently being wiped from the internet and blacklisted by mainstream media. It’s up to all of us to get the truth he is telling out to the world.

